State reauctioning stolen red Corvette on July 26

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Office of General Services (OGS) said it is reauctioning a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette after the previous bidder did not finalize the purchase.

Investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN was issued by the state and the car was re-titled with a rebuilt salvage title.

With 31,120 miles on the odometer, the 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed has a 1LT, Stingray trim, a Bose audio system, an eight-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, dual exhaust, and a removable top.

It will be auctioned off with other surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and other miscellaneous property on Monday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in Albany.

For information on the terms of sale visit the OGS website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov or call (518) 457-6335.