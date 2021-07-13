State reauctioning stolen red Corvette on July 26

Top Stories

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Office of General Services (OGS) said it is reauctioning a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette after the previous bidder did not finalize the purchase.

Investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN was issued by the state and the car was re-titled with a rebuilt salvage title.

With 31,120 miles on the odometer, the 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed has a 1LT, Stingray trim, a Bose audio system, an eight-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, dual exhaust, and a removable top.

It will be auctioned off with other surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and other miscellaneous property on Monday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in Albany.

For information on the terms of sale visit the OGS website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov or call (518) 457-6335.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire