DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway.

State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 o’clock Monday.

Information is limited at this time, but State Police believe the bobcat was already dead before being struck. Remnants of what could be the rope that was used to hang the animal could still be seen on a railing along the overpass Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the collision damaged the vehicle, but no one was injured in the incident.

An investigation into how the animal died and how it ended up in that position is ongoing. According to Trooper Stephanie O’Neil from Troop G, “The investigation is ongoing to determine how the animal came to be in that location and in that state.”

An information page about bobcats on the state’s DEC website says the animals can weigh upwards of 30 pounds.

However, most bobcats weigh anywhere from 14-21 pounds depending on sex.