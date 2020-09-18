State Police seize 131 marijuana plants in Schoharie County

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested five people in connection to 131 illegal marijuana growing plants found in Schoharie County. Police said the arrests were a result of the State Police coordinated effort with Aviation, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Troopers and Sergeants from the State Police Cobleskill barracks.
State Police arrested five individuals for Unlawful Growing of Marihuana (a class A misdemeanor) and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd degree (a violation).
The five people were:
- Caroline, E. Warner, arrested in the Town of Richmondville
- Jonathan L. Pitt, arrested in the Town of Schoharie
- Edward Cook, arrested in the Town of Wright
- William J. Coyne, Jr., arrested in the Town of Summit
- Beverly Sisco, arrested in the Town of Summit
They were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
