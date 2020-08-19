State Police searching for missing Herkimer County teen [Updated]

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith. (New York State Police)

UPDATE: State police now say Rachel has been safely located in good health.

WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are searching for missing Rachel Smith, 19, of Webb.

Smith was last seen leaving home on Brisby Road in Old Forge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. She was wearing gray spandex pants, a gray T-shirt, a fuchsia rain jacket, and black sneakers.

If you or someone you know has any information on Rachel’s whereabouts, contact state police at (315) 366-6000.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga