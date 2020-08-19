State Police searching for missing Herkimer County teen [Updated]

UPDATE: State police now say Rachel has been safely located in good health.
WEBB, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are searching for missing Rachel Smith, 19, of Webb.
Smith was last seen leaving home on Brisby Road in Old Forge on Tuesday at 7 p.m. She was wearing gray spandex pants, a gray T-shirt, a fuchsia rain jacket, and black sneakers.
If you or someone you know has any information on Rachel’s whereabouts, contact state police at (315) 366-6000.
