State police investigating fatal skydiving accident in Ulster County

GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating the skydiving death of William McCartin, 40, of New York City.

Police say McCartin boarded an airplane at Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner. He and another skydiver jumped out of the plane at about 14,000 feet. The other skydiver says McCartin was wearing his parachute when he exited the plane.

Police say McCartin hit the ground and died in the parking lot of the Gardiner Fire Department on State Route 44/55.

Police have not yet located the alleged parachute at issue in this fatal skydiving accident. If you or someone you know found the parachute or witnessed the incident, contact state police at (845) 691-2922.

Police believe McCartin used a black Glide Model 49-73 with a serial number 2492.

