State Police arrest two after finding loaded handgun in vehicle

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – State Police arrested two men after they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle they were driving on Sunday on the Thruway. The men were stopped in the city of Albany for a vehicle and traffic violation.

State Police said they found probable cause to search the vehicle, then Troopers found a Bersa .380 pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 3 rounds, in the vehicle.

Juwon E. Brown, 24, of Albany, and James Jackson Jr., 22, of Troy were taken into custody and transported and processed at State Police Albany where they were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (Loaded Firearm other than in a person’s home/business), a Class C Felony.

Brown was remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. Jackson was remanded in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.

Both are to reappear before the City of Albany Court on September 17 at 9 a.m.

