State Police arrest Schenectady man for on child exploitation charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police investigators arrested a Schenectady man after he was accused of possessing images showing child sexual exploitation. State Police arrested 34-year-old Jorge L. Pauya on possession of Sexual Performance by a Child charge, a class E felony.

The investigation started after the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip and State Police obtained a search warrant.

Pauya is due in Schenectady County court on October 13 at 9:00am.

