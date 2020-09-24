State Police arrest Schenectady man for on child exploitation charges

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police investigators arrested a Schenectady man after he was accused of possessing images showing child sexual exploitation. State Police arrested 34-year-old Jorge L. Pauya on possession of Sexual Performance by a Child charge, a class E felony.
The investigation started after the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip and State Police obtained a search warrant.
Pauya is due in Schenectady County court on October 13 at 9:00am.
