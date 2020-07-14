Breaking News
Suspect arrested in arson that destroyed a Gloversville abandoned mill

State Police arrest a Queensbury couple after finding 18 marijuana plants, various other drugs in their home

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested a couple on several drug charges after they found 18 marijuana plants growing in their home.

Following a search warrant, State Police said they seized 18 large marijuana plants, almost two ounces of cocaine, a quantity of psychedelic mushrooms, concentrated cannabis, numerous amphetamine pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia from the couple.

The couple was charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd
  • Intent to Sell (B felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
  • Narcotic Drug (B felony)
  • Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful Growing of Marihuana (A misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd (E felony)
  • and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (A misdemeanor).

The couple was taken into custody at the residence and transported to State Police in Queensbury for processing.

Both were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on their own recognizance.

They are due to appear in Queensbury Town Court on August 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG