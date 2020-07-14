State Police arrest a Queensbury couple after finding 18 marijuana plants, various other drugs in their home

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested a couple on several drug charges after they found 18 marijuana plants growing in their home.
Following a search warrant, State Police said they seized 18 large marijuana plants, almost two ounces of cocaine, a quantity of psychedelic mushrooms, concentrated cannabis, numerous amphetamine pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia from the couple.
The couple was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd
- Intent to Sell (B felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree
- Narcotic Drug (B felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Growing of Marihuana (A misdemeanor)
- Criminal Possession of Marihuana 3rd (E felony)
- and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (A misdemeanor).
The couple was taken into custody at the residence and transported to State Police in Queensbury for processing.
Both were arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and released on their own recognizance.
They are due to appear in Queensbury Town Court on August 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
