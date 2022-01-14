State DOT crews preparing for holiday weekend snow fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Transportation crews are on standby as they wait for the winter weather to hit the Capital Region.

Officials said they are not pretreating the roads because of how cold the weather will be. They also said there is already some salt brine still on the roads from the last time they were out.

There will be more than 180 snow plows ready to go throughout the Capital Region when the storm hits. The more than 400 operators and supervisors will work in 12-hour shifts to ensure the roads are safe.

“This is forecast anyway to be one of the largest storms we have had already this season, but like I said, whether it comes in as heavy as forecast or a little lighter, whatever happens, we are ready for whatever mother nature throws at us,” NYSDOT Spokesperson Bryan Viggiani said.

Officials said if you have to be out driving while it is snowing, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and not tailgate the snow plows.