Starting Saturday, Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek goes virtual

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek starts this Saturday, with a week of digital art activities and events offering the Capital Region community’s arts scene from the comfort of your own home.
Interactive virtual arts programming will be running from Saturday to Saturday, June 6 to 13, showcasing creative outlets from the community like live music, theater shows, craft projects, and open studios.
Art presentations start with the 26th annual Kids Arts Festival at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, and then at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday. All of the activities featuring during the weekend event will use common items that are easy to get:
- Scissors
- Tape
- Crayons, markers, or colored pencils
- Construction paper
- Colored paper
- Origami paper
- Glow stick
- Yarn or string
- Paper bag
- Natural sticks or popsicle sticks
- Paper plates
- Empty container (box, oatmeal container, etc.)
- Empty bottle
- Plastic spoons
- Small stones, or dried rice, corn, beans, or peas
- Fabric or plastic bags
- Egg carton
Sessions can be viewed on demand at Open Stage Media.
From Monday through the following Saturday, local artists and art organizations will run the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation Facebook every day at 7 p.m. An eclectic series of original art is scheduled for every evening:
- Monday: CREATE Community Studios works on interactive, collaborative nature mandalas while relaxing with outdoor yoga
- Tuesday: Head outside with Betsy Sandberg to create a chalk mandala
- Wednesday: Open-mic-style hour of poetry and inspiration from writing groups All Write Together and 2nd Wednesday Poetry
- Thursday: Portrait drawings with Keisha Stovall
- Friday: Mandala drawings with Marion Morrison Leap
- Saturday: Steel pan performances of folk, reggae, and Disney songs with Janiya Minor and Jordan Hill
ArtsWeek also wants people to get involved with their scavenger hunt:
You can play along on social media using #YouWillBeFoundSchenectady to win four tickets to see “Dear Evan Hansen” at Proctors in July 2021. Don’t forget to tag the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. Those who collect and submit the most scavenger hunt clues and solutions from artwork, statues, and architecture around Schenectady will have a chance to win. The deadline for participation in the scavenger hunt is June 17 at 5 p.m.
ArtsWeek migrated online in response to the coronavirus.
