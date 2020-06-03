Starting Saturday, Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek goes virtual

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Schenectady ArtsWeek starts this Saturday, with a week of digital art activities and events offering the Capital Region community’s arts scene from the comfort of your own home.

Interactive virtual arts programming will be running from Saturday to Saturday, June 6 to 13, showcasing creative outlets from the community like live music, theater shows, craft projects, and open studios.

Art presentations start with the 26th annual Kids Arts Festival at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, and then at noon and 3 p.m. on Sunday. All of the activities featuring during the weekend event will use common items that are easy to get:

Scissors

Tape

Crayons, markers, or colored pencils

Construction paper

Colored paper

Origami paper

Glow stick

Yarn or string

Paper bag

Natural sticks or popsicle sticks

Paper plates

Empty container (box, oatmeal container, etc.)

Empty bottle

Plastic spoons

Small stones, or dried rice, corn, beans, or peas

Fabric or plastic bags

Egg carton

Sessions can be viewed on demand at Open Stage Media.

From Monday through the following Saturday, local artists and art organizations will run the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation Facebook every day at 7 p.m. An eclectic series of original art is scheduled for every evening:

Monday : CREATE Community Studios works on interactive, collaborative nature mandalas while relaxing with outdoor yoga

: CREATE Community Studios works on interactive, collaborative nature mandalas while relaxing with outdoor yoga Tuesday : Head outside with Betsy Sandberg to create a chalk mandala

: Head outside with Betsy Sandberg to create a chalk mandala Wednesday : Open-mic-style hour of poetry and inspiration from writing groups All Write Together and 2nd Wednesday Poetry

: Open-mic-style hour of poetry and inspiration from writing groups All Write Together and 2nd Wednesday Poetry Thursday : Portrait drawings with Keisha Stovall

: Portrait drawings with Keisha Stovall Friday : Mandala drawings with Marion Morrison Leap

: Mandala drawings with Marion Morrison Leap Saturday: Steel pan performances of folk, reggae, and Disney songs with Janiya Minor and Jordan Hill

ArtsWeek also wants people to get involved with their scavenger hunt:

You can play along on social media using #YouWillBeFoundSchenectady to win four tickets to see “Dear Evan Hansen” at Proctors in July 2021. Don’t forget to tag the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation. Those who collect and submit the most scavenger hunt clues and solutions from artwork, statues, and architecture around Schenectady will have a chance to win. The deadline for participation in the scavenger hunt is June 17 at 5 p.m.

ArtsWeek migrated online in response to the coronavirus.

