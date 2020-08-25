Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte returns earlier this year

Fall has arrived.
Starbucks is bringing back its coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte Tuesday with its fall menu available at locations across the country — days earlier than last year’s launch, to sweeten up 2020.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with espresso, steamed milk and a spice mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, has gained a large following over the years on social media, with autumnal fans counting down the days until the launch. And this year, it comes two days earlier than last year.
The java chain’s fall menu will also include other gourd-inspired flavors like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the return of fan favorites like the Salted Caramel Mocha and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino, along with bites like the pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Customers can also order the seasonal sips via Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats..
The international chain already made its seasonal blended coffee products available at grocery stores on Aug. 4. The PSL products include K-Cup pods, ground coffee and creamer, among other items.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura
- Engram showing signs of breakout season, health permitting
- Virginia woman sets Adirondack High Peak Record
- Giving On 10: Hardware company matching donations for PPE to schools
- Mechanicville Police issue car break-in prevention reminder