St. Mary’s resuming hospital visitations on a limited basis

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With coronavirus-related hospitalizations seeming to decline throughout New York, St. Mary’s Healthcare is opening limited visitation on Monday. The health care network says it is acting in accordance with the most recent New York State Department of Health and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect staff, patients, and residents.

Visitors are allowed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day at Guy Park Hospital, and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day for the Acute Rehabilitation Unit on the Memorial Campus. Patients with same-day procedures can also bring a companion for intake and discharge.

St. Mary’s is limiting visitors in several ways:

One visitor at a time

Visits under four hours per day per patient

Visitors over 18

Visitor screenings for COVID exposure, symptoms, and temperatures over 100

Except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disabilities, visitors wait in the recovery room or second-floor registration area during procedures

Wear a face cover and other personal protective equipment and wash hands

Visitors stay in the patient’s room throughout visit, except when directed by staff

St. Mary’s records names, contact information, and dates

Until the state health department changes its recommendations, visitation to Wilkinson Nursing Home stays closed, for now. Other St. Mary’s locations are also still following a no visitor policy, and patients may only enter facilities when medically necessary.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES