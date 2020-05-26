“Spreading Love and Kindness 518” sends van of goods to veterans

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Spreading Love and Kindness in the 518” group extended a helping hand to local veterans on Tuesday.

A group of volunteers in Glenmont loaded homemade crafts, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food items onto the Veterans Miracle Center van. Stacie Craft, leader of the Capital Region community group says while times are challenging right now, we all need each other more than ever.

“We started this out just as a small project, just to kind of bring smiles to people‘s faces….I’ve never been prouder to be a member of the Capital District,” Craft told News10.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares was there helping out, along with local businesses from Delmar, Ravena, and Selkirk.