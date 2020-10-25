Spirit of Liberty Foundation honors Albany Stratton VA healthcare workers

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Spirit of Liberty Foundation flew into Million Air Flight FBO located at the Albany International Airport Sunday morning to honor and thank local healthcare workers in the line of duty.

The foundation honored the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center staff. It is apart of the America’s Operation Thank You, The Relay In The Sky “Hometown” Ceremony sponsored by Richard H. Rovsek and Spirit of Liberty Foundation to pay tribute to all VA healthcare heroes.

Skip Helmly with the Spirit of Liberty Foundation said the foundation flies across the country to lift up all first responders and show them appreciation during the pandemic.

Helmly and the Albany Stratton VA staff held the first responder flags and torch.

The foundation wants to honor and support Active Duty, Veterans, and their families.

“It’s a a wonderful thing to honor the VA healthcare workers. Everyday I go into work and I see an unwavering commitment to the VA mission. It’ss just a really special place to work and be apart of,” said Amy Wetting, Albany Stratton VA Chief Nurse Executive

“It really makes me feel good to honor these frontline heroes, and realize that this is all worth it,” said Skip Hemly, Spirt of Liberty Foundation Executive Programer of Communications.

According to Helmly, the torch used in the ceremony is meant to be a symbol of light and a reminder for those across the nation to never forget the sacrifices made by law enforcement and healthcare workers or friends and families of such workers.

The organization plans to fly to 98 additional cities in 48 states for 38 days.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization based in Rancho Santa Fe, California.