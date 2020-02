ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Spectrum customers around the Capital Region are experiencing service issues Saturday afternoon.

Spectrum’s twitter account @Ask_Spectrum released a statement to let customers know they are aware of the issue and are investigating.

We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time. We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 8, 2020

