Southwestern Vermont Medical Center releases drive-up flu vaccination schedule

BENNINGTON, VT (NEWS10) — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center released a schedule of flu vaccination opportunities region-wide in an effort to get as many people vaccinated before the 2020 Flu Season. Physicians recommend that most every individual over six months old should receive a flu vaccine every year.

“Getting vaccinated against the flu is more important than ever before because of the emergence of COVID-19,” explained Trey Dobson, MD, SVMC’s chief medical officer. “Getting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, or within a short time apart, could be deadly. It is clear that vaccination is very safe and certainly one of the best measures to protect against the influenza virus. Equally as important, vaccination decreases the chance one will transmit the flu to others, particularly to those who are at risk such as the elderly or those with certain chronic illnesses.”

There are no out-of-pocket costs to get the flu vaccine for those with most insurance plans.

Drive-up clinics will be held in Bennington from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 21, and Thursday, September 24. No appointment is necessary and patients should enter through the Monument Avenue Extension of SVMC’s Bennington Campus and enter parking lot S5.

The following rules are in place for those seeking a vaccine:

Be at least 10 years old.

Stay in car.

Wear a mask.

Wear short sleeves or loose clothing around the arms.

Patients should be limited to four per vehicle.

Those with pets in their vehicles will not be vaccinated.

The event is rain or shine.

Here are other clinics throughout the state of Vermont:

PATIENTS OF SVMC PEDIATRICS

Patients of SVMC Pediatrics may attend a clinic specifically for those over 6 months. (Those 10 and older may also use the family clinic noted above.) An appointment is required, and patients should call the office at 802-447-3930 to check availability and schedule.

PATIENTS OF SVMC NORTHSHIRE CAMPUS

Patients of SVMC Northshire Campus in Manchester, VT, are required to make an appointment to attend its walk-up flu vaccination clinics scheduled on six dates in late September and early October. Call 802-362-4440 to schedule.

PATIENTS OF TWIN RIVERS MEDICAL, P.C.Patients of Twin Rivers Medical, P.C., in Hoosick Falls, NY, are required to make an appointment to attend its flu vaccination clinic 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays, September 19 and September 26. Call (518) 686-5770 to schedule.

