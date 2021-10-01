South Glens Falls varsity football on pause after member tests positive for COVID

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Glens Falls varsity football is on pause after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The school superintendent said the game against Ballston Spa has been postponed.

“I know that this game is a homecoming game for Ballston Spa. I am disappointed that we have to postpone this for them, but we must think about the safety of all players on both teams,” said Kristine Orr, South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools.

The school is working with Saratoga County Health to complete contact tracing.

Orr said families of the team have been notified and she will let the players know once they can resume playing football.