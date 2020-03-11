South Glens Falls reacts to being “epicenter” of Wednesday earthquake

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many North Country residents had quite the wake-up call Wednesday morning just before 7 A.M. South Glens Falls is reportedly the epicenter of the 3.1 magnitude quake.

“I heard a loud boom and my whole house shook. I’ve never felt something like that before,” Shawn Wood of South Glens Falls told News10, “I didn’t know if somebody crashed into my house or if somebody got into an accident out front.”

It was no car accident, though. It was stored energy in the earth’s crust being released right under South Glens Falls. The epicenter reportedly right by Common Roots Brewing Company on Saratoga Avenue, rattling the beer bottles on the shelves.

“We had a little rumble right here at the brewery this morning. Nothing was damaged, just a little bit of excitement and maybe a friendly reminder that any things kind of possible,” co-owner Christian Weber told News10.

At South Glens Falls High School, just two miles from Common Roots, Earth Science teacher Kyle Noonan was gearing up for a class based on the news of the day.

“The sensation in the house was odd, as if large pieces of furniture were being moved, and then within minutes it was, ‘oh it’s an earthquake,'” Noonan told News10, “and the epicenter was in South Glens Falls, and then I knew it was going to be a lesson.”

Mr. Noonan says since South Glens Falls does not sit on a tectonic plate boundary, the quake could’ve been caused by cracks and fissures in the rock that had a sudden release of energy.