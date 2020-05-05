South Glens Falls mask maker says polyester provides protection

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Scott Weaver of South Glens Falls has been in the fabric business for over 35 years. He says in his research of which material makes the best face covering, polyester came out on top. This, because polyester is a synthetic polymer material, and not woven, like cotton. He calls his mask made with the polyester filter a “polymer mask.”

Weaver says polyester masks keep out moisture better than cotton masks do. He demonstrated by putting a piece of each material in flavored water. After a few seconds, the cotton is very wet with the liquid, while the polyester floats on top.

Weaver’s masks are in high demand. Information about how to get one is on his website.