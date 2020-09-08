South Glens Falls man pleads guilty to murder in motel stabbing

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Juan A. Vazquez, 46, of South Glens Falls pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder for the April stabbing of a Kenny J. Shipski at the Clear-View Motel.

Murder was the top count on Vazquez’s indictment.

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office says Vazquez admitted to intentionally causing Shipski’s death on April 10. Vasquez said stabbing Shipski multiple times ended an argument over drugs in his motel room.

District Attorney Karen A. Heggen said, “This very sad case demonstrates that, in the world of drugs, violence is inevitable, and a very dangerous offender is off the streets and will very likely spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Sentencing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on November 18. The District Attorney’s Office expects Vazquez to receive a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

LATEST STORIES