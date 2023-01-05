ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night, the Albany Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the area of New Scotland Avenue and North Allen Street. The victim, a Yellow Cab driver, told officers that she had picked up a passenger near the intersection.

The man had asked for a ride to Saratoga, but upon hearing the fee for the trip, he punched the driver in the face multiple times, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away. The victim sustained swelling and lacerations during the robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, the suspect was involved in a crash on the 200 block of Hackett Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and took William Bogdanowicz, 33, of South Glens Falls, into custody. Bogdanowicz is being charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny and was arraigned on Thursday morning in Albany City Criminal Court, where a bail of $40,000 was set.