Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second straight day, Big Ten presidents are on a conference call Sunday night to discuss the 2020 college football season.

Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson confirmed that OSU’s incoming president Kristina Johnson is representing the university on the Sunday night call. She did not take part in the meeting on Saturday.

Reports coming out of that Saturday meeting indicated a majority of Big Ten presidents want to postpone the football season to 2021. No vote was taken on that conference call.

ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and others are reporting that the Power 5 conference commissioners held an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon on the heels of the Big Ten presidents’ Saturday call.

ESPN is further reporting the Big 10 presidents wanted to gauge if the other Power 5 conferences would “fall in line” with them on the decision to postpone football.

In addition to the Big 10, the Power 5 conferences include the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated is reporting high-level conference meetings are being planned across college football, with the expectation the season will be postponed to 2021.

The Mid American Conference took the plunge on Saturday, becoming the first FBS conference to cancel the fall sports season. The conference is aiming to move fall sports to the spring.

The Buckeyes returned for fall football camp on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced it has put full contact practice on hold until further notice.

Ohio State is set to begin its 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Illinois.