SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families of some of the victims of the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash are getting closer to reaching a settlement with Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs. Court documents show some families have reached an agreement in principle, although final details still need to be worked out.

Lawyers for both sides are scheduled to meet again at the end of July. Other lawsuits are still unresolved. The shop is accused of failing to complete necessary brake work on the vehicle involved in the crash.

The movement in the civil cases against Mavis comes as the limo company’s operator, Nauman Hussain, was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. Two former mechanics and a former manager testified under oath at Hussain’s trial that they allowed the vehicle to pass inspection despite not completing all necessary brake work.

Hussain’s attorney argued Mavis should be held responsible and said he plans to appeal Hussain’s conviction.