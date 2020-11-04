Some lines, enthusiasm but no major problems in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters flocked to the polls on Tuesday morning at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany. Throughout the day there was a steady stream of voters. Poll works say there was no major problems to report.

Albany County Police told News10 that throughout Election Day, it has been relatively quiet.

Residents say not even the pandemic could stop them from coming out and doing their civic duty to vote.

“I’m not one of those people that fills out an absentee ballot. I have always been told to go vote. So I felt it was best for me to come and vote in person,” said Albert Beverly.

“I made sure I had my mask to go vote in. I have made it since March since the pandemic started. It’s important to me to cast a vote as an American,” said Todd Hunsinger.

During our time at the First Presbyterian Church, Christina Wiggins says the polling site had some trouble verifying her as a registered voter.

“I went through fifteen minutes of them trying to verify who I was. I was like you guys sent me the paper work with the correct address on it. I was confused on why it wasn’t coming up in their system. It was too cold for me to walk somewhere else right now, but luckily it got taken care of,” said Christina Wiggins.

Voters say on this historic day it’s all about having their voices being heard.

“This time around it’s a very important election. I can’t complain if I don’t vote,” said Nathan Wood.

The polls officially closed in New York at 9 p.m.