Some landlords voice concerns over Albany’s proposed “good cause” eviction law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of local landlords voiced concern to the Albany Common Council Monday night over proposed legislation that includes the creation of a “good cause” eviction law.

“I love what I do, I want to keep doing what I do, but I’m not doing it for free anymore,” said Debbie Pusatere, the president of the New York Capital Region Apartment Association.

Pusatere is also a local landlord, and was one of numerous property owners who voiced their concerns about the proposed legislation.

“That takes away the ability for the landlord to bring harmony to the building for the good tenants. If you think about what will happen down the road, the good tenants will leave and the bad tenants will stay. That’s not fair for the landlord,” she said.

Implementing good cause evictions into law is part of Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Fair Housing Legislation, which she proposed last month.

“And I want to stress that the proposed good cause eviction, really just codifies nearly a dozen common sense grounds for eviction that are already considered by our courts,” the mayor said during Monday’s meeting.

Pusatere, who owns 63 properties, including over a dozen in Albany, says she’s down around $200,000 in rent from the effects of COVID.

“I am looking at putting some of my properties on the market, because if you add the pandemic results and the good cause eviction, I cannot be successful in my business,” she said.

Mayor Sheehan advocated for the legislation during Monday’s common council meeting.

“This is not as some have said, de facto rent control. This is a way for us to ensure that we are creating those neighborhoods where there is quality housing that is affordable for the people who live in them,” Sheehan said.

The common council is currently considering the legislation.