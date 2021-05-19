Some in the Capital Region ready to ditch masks, others need more time

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 hit the streets of the Capital Region to see how folks are feeling on day one of relaxed mask guidelines.

“I’m still doing it for the time being. I put it on when I went in the store, and I’ll see just how everybody’s behavior is,” Troy resident Atsushi Akera said, “and I’ll probably go with the crowd.”

“I’m still a little bit concerned because there’s no way for folks to know whether someone is vaccinated or not,” Akera Added, “and I know there’s a lot of folks that are going to just take the mask off.”

“I’m looking forward to when we never have to wear a mask again. I know that a lot of people are concerned by that, and I don’t feel that way. I feel relieved and excited that we are going to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Albany resident Ann Malone said, adding that she believes it’s the right of a business to ask for proof of vaccination from customers.

“Science says we’re probably safe, but you don’t know for sure. I’m vaccinated, I can’t affect someone, but anyway, I just think to have this [mask] indoors for the short term is probably the right way to go,” said Brian Lee of Albany.

“I work in a school, so as long as the students are not vaccinated and the requirements are that you wear a mask, yes I will honor that,” said Ford McClain of Albany. “On the streets, I will not. I’ve been vaccinated already so I’m good to go.”