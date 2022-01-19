Some in apartments, multi-family settings have difficulty ordering federal at-home tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free at-home rapid COVID testing kits will soon be mailed to Americans across the country, after the federal website for orders launched a day early Tuesday. However, some living in apartments, duplexes and other multi-family settings have run into issues when trying to order the kits.

For most Americans, ordering the designated allocation of kits is an easy 15 second process. But others run into an error message stating that the tests have already been ordered to their address. With the federal program limiting a set of four test kits per address, some have run into the issue.

“I received the error message that said somebody had already used the address to get tests and that they couldn’t send it to a duplicate,” said Cathy Fraser.

Fraser, who lives in a multi-unit apartment in Albany, says she’s had difficulties finding at-home testing, “They’re cleared off all the store shelves, or those that you can find online are dubious, because you’re not sure if they’re going to work.”

If you run into issues, the United States Postal Service encourages everyone to make sure their address has been entered correctly, and that no one else in the household has already ordered the kits. However, USPS says they are aware of the issue impacting some Americans, in part:

“The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties. This is occurring in a small percentage of orders.” David Partenheimer, USPS

If you need assistance, you file a service request here. You can also contact the USPS help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS.