Some Assembly Dems highly concerned by marijuana bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New York State passed in the Assembly 100-49, with a few democrats included in those against it.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was one of those “nay” votes. He says his main concerns are public safety and the inability for municipalities to fully opt-out of legalization.

“I’d like our local elected officials to have say over whether they want this to have committed use in their communities or not. I think that should’ve been part of this bill as well,” Santabarbara told NEWS10, “to just give people the option to not take part in this.”

Cities, towns, and villages will, however, be able to opt out of having dispensaries through a local law that would have to be passed in about nine months.

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, a democrat, supports the legislation, in part because she says the state’s decriminalization didn’t go far enough to correct inequities associated with marijuana offenses. However, she has concerns.

“We’re going to need to do a lot on education, and we’re going to need to make sure that people, especially if they’re using consumption sites that are being authorized, that it’s the same with the bar. You cannot get high and get behind the wheel of a car,” Fahy said.

The bill has been delivered to Governor Cuomo, who intends to sign it.