Social Dilemma: Would You Sit In the Middle Seat on A Flight Now?

FILE – In this June 16, 2020 file photo, a traveler wears a mask and protective goggles as he walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says its face mask requirement now extends to ticket counters and airport lounges. United said Wednesday, July 22 that it might ban violators from flying on its planes. United and all other major U.S. airlines already require passengers to wear masks during flights. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s social dilemma came from Jeff. He has to fly to Chicago on business. This is the email he sent to 98.3 TRY’s Jaime.

“Hi Jaime. I’m curious how you and your listeners feel about this. I’m traveling to Chicago for business next week. Thankfully as of right now, Illinois is not on our list of quarantine states, but if it does end up on there between now and then, my boss knows I’ll be working from home for two weeks. That’s not the problem. The problem is my office booked my flight and put me in a middle seat. Now I’m not comfortable in a middle seat on my best days, but definitely not in the middle of a pandemic. Do you think it’s okay to ask them to rebook me somewhere else on the plane? I can’t believe that the flights would be full with everything going on? I don’t think we should even have middle seats on planes right now. I know they stopped selling them for awhile but they’re back now. I really don’t want to do it. I can bail on the trip entirely, but I know it will make me look bad within my company. What would you do in this situation? Would you sit in a middle seat? Would you even go? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime, – Jeff.

Jaime said her answer would be no to the middle seat and no to flying altogether.

She said if she had to travel somewhere, she would drive. It’s about a 12-13 hour drive to Chicago from Albany, she would break it up in two days, and make the trip that way.

So how you do you feel about flying and sitting in the middle seat? Would you even travel altogether?

