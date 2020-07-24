Social Dilemma: Would you report store employees who were not wearing masks?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social dilemma came from Rob. He wants our opinion on a store visit. Here’s his email.

“Hi Jaime, I’m curious how you would handle this. I know you’re as serious about wearing masks as I am. I went to a store the other day. I won’t say which one, but it was a big department store. There are signs all over the place that say masks are required by law. Still, I saw an employee wearing mask over her chin. Then when checking out, the young woman had mask over her chin too, so I told her she’s better off not wearing it, because it needs to cover her mouth and nose. She said we’re following protocols. I said you’re not. Manager came over. He at least had it over his mouth. He said we’re following protocols. I said you’re doing it wrong. What about all the older people in the store? Every customer I saw in the store was doing it right. At least three employees did it wrong. Would you turn them in? Am I wrong for saying something to the manager? What would you have done? Thanks so much Jaime, -Rob.

Jaime from TRY said she would have definitely called the manager, and she has. She thinks that if we are going to beat this pandemic we have to get the mask wearing down.

So she understands where Rob is coming from. What would you have done in this situation? Would you call the police? The state hotline? Or just talk to the manager?

NEWS10 posted the story on Facebook, let us know what you think there or on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES