Social Dilemma: Would you be okay being uninvited to a friend’s wedding because of COVID-19?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with weddings in the time of COVID. Here’s the email Jaime received:

Hey Jaime, I’m a little upset about something that happened with a friend of mine. Other people are saying I need to be more understanding. Let me explain. My friend Megan had to change her wedding plans due to COVID. She sent out a message basically saying that due to current regulations in NYS, they can’t put on the big wedding they wanted. So because of that, they are now planning on a small wedding later this month with just family and very close friends. They did say they are planning a big party next year on the anniversary (calling it a “we do redo), and that everyone would be invited to that. All sounds good. But I’m not invited to the new smaller wedding. I always thought that Megan and I were best friends. I’m really upset, but other friends said I need to realize that they’re keeping it very small. I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. Would you be upset if you were uninvited to a close friend’s wedding right now? I think I should confront Megan. What would you do? Thanks, Jaime, ~ Taylor.

Jaime says, “Well, I think Taylor should just let it alone. It can’t be easy for Megan and her fiancee to try to figure this all out in the time of COVID. I understand having hurt feelings, but this is bigger than that, so I say Taylor should just let it go.”

What do you think?

