Social Dilemma: Will you ge getting the flu shot vaccine this year?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma is about getting a flu shot, especially in the time of COVID-19.

Jaime from TRY said she has an illness that makes her more susceptible to the flu. Because of that, she get a flu shot every year. Last year however, time got away from her, and she never got the flu shot and she says she didn’t get the flu. Here’s her take on the flu shot:

Now we all know the flu shot is not 100-percent effective. But really what is?? And yes it’s true, they never know how good it’s going to work, but I say it’s way better than not using anything at all. I have friends who swear by NOT getting the flu shot saying it makes them sick. That’s a myth. A flu shot doesn’t make you sick, unless you have some kind of predetermined illness. I feel like I dodged a bullet last year, and I am DEFINITELY getting my flu shot this year. Especially with the pandemic in full swing. The last thing I would ever want is to get the flu and COVID at the same time. Those are two battles I do not want to fight. But two of my friends swear they’ll never get it, even with COVID around.

So what about you?

Do you always get the flu shot or just don’t believe in it?

Will the pandemic make you re-evaluate getting the flu shot? What’s your excuse for not getting a flu shot?

Let us know on the WTEN Facebook page or let Jaime know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

