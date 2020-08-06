Social Dilemma: Will you be ready to go back to the movies when they reopen?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Thursday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Julie. She said she is ready to head back to the movies when they reopen, but her wife is not. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime,

I am writing this email right after hearing you say that Regal Movie theaters were going to reopen on August 9th. Now I know they might not reopen in NY on the 9th, but it can’t be long after that, right? If schools can reopen, certainly movie theaters can.

Well, I can’t wait to go the movies again. I miss it so much. It’s definitely one of my happy places. I believe in social distancing, and I’ll happily wear a mask while watching the film, so I can’t wait. My wife however, is the exact opposite. She says she won’t go back to the movies until we have a vaccine for Covid.

I think we’ve learned that we can do a lot of things safely if we follow the rules and I think movies will go that way too. She still won’t budge on it. And she doesn’t want me to go when they reopen. I don’t think that’s fair. It’s fine if she doesn’t want to go, but to stop me seems wrong.

We’re throwing it out to you in hopes that you can help us out with a compromise by using this as your dilemma.

Will you go to the movies when they reopen? Just because my wife doesn’t want to go, does that mean I have to stay home too? Help us out.

Thanks so much Jaime,

-Julie.