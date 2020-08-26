Social Dilemma: Should you give up foods you love when your spouse diets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Alan. It has to do with dieting, this is his email.

Hi Jaime,

Here’s a serious dilemma. Well, serious to me. So my wife just started a very strict, regimented diet plan. She tried it six years ago and lost 25 pounds and kept it off for a few years after. It’s awful. Nothing but vegetables and fake, packaged food. No sugar, no carbs, nothing pleasant to eat. I couldn’t ever do it but I want to support her, so I’ve started eating healthier myself.

I’ve stopped buying snack things that she can see and be tempted by. I’ve cooked outside on the grill so she won’t have to smell bacon, etc cooking. I’ve even hidden food. But I’ve drawn the line at pizza. I eat pizza at least once a week. Always have. There are 3 great local pizza joints near me and I go back and forth. Friday when I brought home a small pizza for myself, she gave me the look, and said do I really need to bring a delicious smelling pizza into the house when she loves it and can’t have any?

I told her I was trying to support her in many ways and I had, but that I shouldn’t have to give up my favorite food just because she can’t have it. Am I not being supportive enough, or should I get rid of my pizza too?

Thanks, Jaime,

I listen to you every morning

~ Alan.