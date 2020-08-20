Social Dilemma: Should you disclose that you’ve won the lottery?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s Social Dilemma stems from a situation a New Hampshire woman faced when she won the $560 million Powerball in January. According to a Forbes article, she signed the back of her ticket, but she did not realize signing her ticket would cost her more than she imagined.

When she signed the ticket, she lost her right to anonymity. In the article, the Powerball winner realized she wanted to remain anonymous after she signed her winning lottery ticket. In a typical situation the choice to remain anonymous may not be granted, it depends on the state you live in.

The only states that fully grant anonymity upon winning the Powerball are Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina. The winner of the Powerball in New Hampshire had to ask a state judge to grant her anonymity even after signing the ticket and on Monday Judge Charles Temple granter her request saying that “revealing her name would constitute an invasion of privacy since lottery winners can face – according to Temple’s order – “repeated solicitation, harassment, and even violence.”

The Forbes article goes on to say you should always sign the back of a lottery ticket to ensure you get the funds, if you do not sign that could likely mean someone else could sign it and could take the prize.

