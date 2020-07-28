Social Dilemma: Should Baseball Be Cancelled Because of Covid Cases?

Miami Marlins’ manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social dilemma came from an email from a listener named Kenny. It’s about America’s favorite pastime and it’s very topical. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I know you’re a big fan of baseball, and I know how excited you were to see it come back, especially with your favs, the Yankees. But after hearing about the 14 players that have contracted Covid on the Miami team, do you still think baseball should go on? I don’t. We’re only a few days into the season and this has happened. It’s only reasonable to think it will continue to happen on other teams as well. We’ve been debating it here at home and overall, my family thinks they should cancel the season. What do you and your listeners think. Thanks so much Jaime. Have a great day ~ Kenny.

Well, Jaime says Kenny is right. She was very excited about the return of baseball, but the Marlins’ big outbreak makes me think that they should postpone the season.

She loved watching the games over the weekend, but no persons health is worth entertainment. That’s Jaime’s take on it.

What do you think?

NEWS10 has posted this story on our Facebook page, let us know there or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.