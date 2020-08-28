Social Dilemma: Is there a difference between saying “I Love You” and “Love Ya?”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie. She has a little beef going with a long time male friend of hers. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime,

I’m not sure if this is a guy/girl thing or what, but there is something that my oldest male friend does that makes me crazy. The other day was his birthday, and obviously, in the time of the COVID, there are no parties so I sent him a fit and I texted him a really nice message ending with “I love you.”

Well, he replied with thanks and signed it “love ya,” I was so upset. I wrote a really nice email about our friendship and all I got was a “love ya” back. I tried to explain to him that saying love ya is definitely not the same as saying I love you. He didn’t seem to get it. I think it’s very clear.

So what do you think? Would you be upset if you said I love you to someone and they responded with just love ya, or do you think it’s the same?

Help me out here Jaime.

Thanks so much,

~ Carrie.