Social Dilemma: Is there a difference between saying “I Love You” and “Love Ya?”

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: PixaBay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Carrie. She has a little beef going with a long time male friend of hers. Here’s her email: 

Hi Jaime,

I’m not sure if this is a guy/girl thing or what, but there is something that my oldest male friend does that makes me crazy. The other day was his birthday, and obviously, in the time of the COVID, there are no parties so I sent him a fit and I texted him a really nice message ending with “I love you.”

Well, he replied with thanks and signed it “love ya,” I was so upset. I wrote a really nice email about our friendship and all I got was a “love ya” back. I tried to explain to him that saying love ya is definitely not the same as saying I love you. He didn’t seem to get it. I think it’s very clear.

So what do you think? Would you be upset if you said I love you to someone and they responded with just love ya, or do you think it’s the same?

Help me out here Jaime.

Thanks so much,

~ Carrie. 

Jaime says, “Well, I’m with Carrie on this one. I definitely think there is a difference between saying I love you and love ya. One is deep and meaningful and the other is a throwaway comment. But that’s just my opinion.”

What about you? Do you think there’s a difference between saying I love you and love ya?

Let us know on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga