Social Dilemma: Is it okay to talk to yourself in public?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Teri. See if you can all relate to this. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime,

I don’t think I’m the only one that does this, but my friends got on me for it over the weekend. My dilemma is simple. Do you talk to yourself? My very close friends and I went to June Farms over the weekend for a nice walk. Safe, socially distanced with masks.

Now, I’m someone who usually talks to myself to work things out, but since we’ve started wearing masks I find myself doing it more and more. It’s almost like my brain thinks no one can hear me because of the mask.

Anyway, we were walking around and well, I have a busy week this week, so I started talking to myself to work out how the week was going to go. My friends obviously thought I was talking to them. I explained and they spent the rest of the walk mocking me. I know it was in good fun, but when we got down to a real conversation, two of my buddies said they talk to themselves all the time too, but the other two said it was a sign of a brain that couldn’t keep up.

I don’t think that’s true, do you? Do you talk to yourself Jaime?

Hope you can use this,

Thanks,

~ Teri