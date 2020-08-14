Social Dilemma: Is it okay to date a former teacher from 13 years ago?

Stacy wrote in for Friday’s Social Dilemma, she would like to know if its okay to date her former high school math teacher? There’s only a slight age difference, but she thinks he could get in trouble for dating her even though its been years. What do you think? (Courtesy: PixaBay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Friday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Stacy. Check it out:

Hey Jaime,

My name is Stacy and I love listening to your show. I’m emailing you because I’m new to the online dating thing after recently becoming single after being in a 10 year marriage. So now I’m trying to get out there and date. Not easy in the time of Covid, but there are ways.

Anyway, the email is because I just matched with an old teacher of mine. He is only eight years older than me, but there still feels like there’s something strange about dating an old teacher. He taught me when I was a freshman in high school. That’s 14 years old for those doing the math. He was 22.

At the time he just seemed like the cool teacher and I do remember my friends thinking he was cute, but he was always pretty reserved. Well he looks better now than he did when I was in high school and I want to see if we can meet up, but wonder if you think it’s creepy?

Can a teacher get in trouble for dating a former student, even if it was 13 years ago? I’d like to date him, but I’m not sure.

Should I go for it? What do you think?

Thanks Jaime,

Appreciate the help,

~ Stacy 

Jaime says… “Personally I think enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be creepy. They are both adults and well past anything that would be inappropriate, at least that’s what I think. After the initial awkwardness, I think it would be fine.”

What do you think?

NEWS10 posted this story to our Facebook page, let us know there or let Jaime from TRY know on the TRY Facebook page.

