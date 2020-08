Social Dilemma: Is it okay to brush your teeth in the shower or is it gross?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s Social Dilemma came from Marie, and it’s about personal hygiene. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, Quick social dilemma for you. I was recently talking with friends during a socially distanced, masked up gathering. We were talking about everything. Anyway, for whatever reason at one point, I said I brush my teeth in the shower everyday. Well, you would have thought that I said I rolled around in mud everyday. There were five of us in this gathering. Three of them were completely grossed out by the idea of it. They said the shower is for showering and that’s it. Not brushing teeth or anything else. I told them it’s a time saver, and it’s not a big deal They said it was nasty. I disagree. So simple question this morning. Have you ever brushed your teeth in the shower? Thanks Jaime, ~ Marie

Jaime does not think it’s gross at all. She said she has done it. Not everyday, but certainly many times.

What about you? Do you think it’s okay to do it or do you think it’s gross?

NEWS10 posted this story to its Facebook page, let us know what you think or let Jaime know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES