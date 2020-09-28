Social Dilemma: Is it okay for a woman to mow the lawn in a sports bra?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma comes from a listener named Linda. She is asking if it’s socially acceptable for women to mow the lawn in a sports bra. Here is her email:

Hi Jaime, My husband had shoulder surgery and his right arm is in a sling for six weeks, so basically, I get to do everything now. I’m was going out to mow the lawn, and I was thinking of doing it in a sports bra and shorts so that I could get some sun. Guys do it shirtless all the time, right? When I asked my friends what they thought, they all said it’s a bad idea, and it’s going to tick off the neighbors. I figure I’m in my mid 40’s… it’s not like I’m some hot young college girl. That being said, my neighbor’s hot young college-aged daughter did scantily clad yoga in her driveway this Summer…so… Anyway, is it ok to mow in a sports bra? Or should I just put on a T-shirt? Thanks, ~ Linda.

Jaime says:

“Wow, is this really still a question? I think if Linda wants to mow in her sports bra, have at it. Personally, I wouldn’t do it because I’m good with a tank top on for mowing the lawn on hot days, but I would never judge anyone else.

I think Linda’s friends are steering her wrong. We’ve only got a few nice days left this year, mow in a sports bra.

At least that’s what I think. What about you?”

Let us know what you think by commenting on the WTEN Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES