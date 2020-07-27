Social Dilemma: How Do You Handle Panhandlers on Everett Road Off I-90?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from from Zoey. She’s upset about something most have seen when traveling on I-90.

Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I just got home from heading over to Everett Road to my doctors office and I wanted to ask you about my dilemma. I get off I-90 at the Everett Road exit and there are always panhandlers there asking for money. They have signs and they come right out into the road. I never mind helping out someone who needs it, but I’m afraid they’re going to get hit by a car, plus it’s kind of scary having them come right up to the cars. I don’t know what the answer is. I want to help, I really do, but I don’t think that’s the place to be asking for anything. It just seems too dangerous. Plus in the time of Covid, how can you safely help? How do you handle it. Do you stop? Do you give them money? Or do you just drive by? I want to do the right thing but I’m not sure what that is. Thanks for your help Jaime. ~ Zoey.

Jaime from TRY said she understands that issue. She has doctors on Everett Road and she often sees the panhandlers there. Jaime used to give them a couple of bucks, but in the time of COVID, she does not do that. Jaime said she donate to charities.

Jaime says the Town of Colonie has proposed a law against them, but I it probably won’t pass. So Jaime said she is not quite sure what the answer is.

Have you dealt with this? How do you handle it? Let’s help Zoey out.

Let us know what you think. NEWS10 has posted this article to Facebook and TRY has it on their Facebook page.

