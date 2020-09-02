Social Dilemma: Does your dog belong at the kitchen table?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday’s Social Dilemma is about the love of our pets. It’s from Stacy and here is her email:

Hi Jaime, I had to write. My husband is driving me nuts with our new dog Jersey. He actually says that Jersey should have his own seat at the kitchen table because he’s a member of the family. I thought he was kidding at first, but when I walked into the kitchen last night my husband was sitting at the table eating a sandwich and our dog was sitting there next to him on his own chair eating his dog food out of one of our cereal bowls. I told him that’s ridiculous and he said it’s no big deal and I shouldn’t have a problem with it. I do. Dogs don’t belong at the table…do they? Please help me convince my husband to stop this craziness. Thanks so much Jaime, ~ Stacy

Jaime says, “Well, I love my pets, my dog Leo and my cats Jackson and Sammy, but no, they do not have seats at the table. They get their food on the floor for the most part. Leo has gotten a bit older so now we sometimes give it to him on his bed because it’s easier for him to lay down and eat it, but at the table…nope. I’m not saying my cats don’t jump up on the table, they do, but not during dinner time. And Leo having a seat at the table. NEVER.”

So what about you? Do you think Stacy’s husband is going overboard, or do you think it’s okay for the dog to have a seat at the table?

