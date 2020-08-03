Social Dilemma: Do you let your spouse read your text messages?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Carla and it sounds like there might be more to this. This is her email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Carla, and I love your social dilemmas. So here’s mine.

My husband always wants to check my cell phone to see who I’ve texted. It started because sometimes when we were watching TV I would get texts from my friends and I would return the texts. He always wanted to know what was going on. So from that, he said, why not just let him see the cell phone. I asked him if this was a trust thing and he swears it’s not, he’s just curious.

I’m not doing anything or saying anything, but I do think that I should be able to have some private conversations with my friends. After all, that’s when you can commiserate about your husband with your friends. It doesn’t mean we don’t love our husbands, it’s just nice to know you’re not the only one dealing with a guy who sometimes annoys you.

That’s just normal marriage, right? He says if I’m not doing anything wrong he should be able to see the phone anytime he wants. I don’t know what to do. It seems that whatever I say is the wrong thing.

What do you do? I will be listening.

Thanks so much,

~ Carla