Social Dilemma: Do you have full-on conversations with your pets?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Patricia. She says her husband doesn’t understand this but it works for her. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, Love listening to your show each day. I thought I would write to you about my dilemma. My husband and kids laugh at me for this all the time, but I don’t think it’s a big deal. I have full-on conversations with my cat. All the time. It’s not just hello, or how’s my little girl today, it’s full-on, telling her about my day, what’s going on, and more. It relaxes me and quite honestly, she’s a great listener, something my husband and kids are not always the best at. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but they asked me to write to you to use this as a dilemma because they can’t believe that anyone else would do it. So help me out. I KNOW I’m not the only one. Do you talk to your cats and dog this way? Other people must too, right? This is one where I know I’ll be able to prove I’m right. Thanks, Jaime. ~ Patricia.

Jaime says:

“Well Patricia, you are 100% right! I talk with my cats and dog like that all the time. They are good listeners so why not. Plus sometimes, it helps me work out things that I have going on in my head. So I say keep on talking and tell your kids and husband they should try it.”

What about you? Do you think Patricia is off her rocker or do you have a full conversation with your pets too?

Let us know what you think on the NEWS10 Facebook page or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES