Social Dilemma: Do neighbors have the right to tell you what to do with your lawn?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday’s TRY Social Dilemma came about because of a note that was left on Jaime’s neighbor’s door this week. When her neighbor showed it to Jaime, she could not believe it.

The letter reads:

Dear Neighbor, It has come to my attention and the attention of other neighbors on xxxxxxxxx ave that the growing weeds on your lawn have gotten a bit out of control. Having the lawn cut once a week does not control the growing weed issue. please understand that by you not maintaining this problem, this will affect the lawns of your neighbors as well. Kindly take care of this matter as soon as possible, Thank you, Your neighbors.

Jaime thinks the note is crazy. She said her neighbor always has her lawn cut. Jaime says her lawn is probably longer than hers is.

Secondly, while there are those little yellow flowers on her lawn, not dandelions but the little yellow ones that have been on everyone’s lawn lately unless you have a lawn service.

Jaime said lawn services are great, but they are not cheap. She used to have one, but it got too pricey for her. The little yellow flowers grow on Jaime’s lawn and now Maria, her neighbor, has the same problem. She has the little yellow flowers that pop up in between weekly mows.

Jaime thinks the flowers are pretty and does not think they are a big deal.

Is it so big of a deal that this note had to be left? Jaime told Maria to throw it away at first but then she said “no, let me have it and bring the issue to you as our social dilemma.”

Jaime is furious for Maria.

What do you think Maria should do? Should she worry about the “weeds” or just leave them alone. Or would you try to find out who wrote it?

NEWS10 posted this story to our Facebook page, let us know what your think there or let Jaime know on the TRY Facebook page.

