Social Dilemma: Are You Sad Walmart Won’t Have Thanksgiving Day Sales This Year?

ALBANY, N,Y, (NEWS10) — Today’s social dilemma came out of conversations within my own family about Walmart.

You’ve probably heard that Walmart and Sam’s Club have decided to close its doors on Thanksgiving this year, meaning there will be no early Black Friday sales like there have been for the past several years.

Walmart said they wanted to give their employees the time to spend with their families on the holiday during the Covid crisis.

I think this is just the start of things changing for the Big Black Friday sales that we’ve always seen. It wouldn’t surprise me if other companies came out with new rules for those big shopping days in November.

But our social dilemma today is this….Are you sad about missing out on those early Black Friday sales? I’ve often said that my dad and I used to shop on Thanksgiving so it’s a nice memory for me. I have a couple of family members that do most of their Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving night.

Others wouldn’t shop on Thanksgiving no matter what. Will you miss heading out after dinner to get some great deals for Christmas? While I probably wouldn’t have shopped anyway, I will miss knowing the store is open in case I wanted to head out.

What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

