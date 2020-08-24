Social Dilemma: Are you ready to head back to the gym?

Indian women work out at a gym that reopened after lockdown in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. India has the world’s third-highest coronavirus caseload after the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Joni. She wants to go back to the gym, but isn’t sure. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I just got done listening to Governor Cuomo talking about reopening gyms in the next week. I’m very happy about it because before Covid came, I used to work out four or five times a week. I really want to head back when they reopen, but I’m still a little apprehensive, and so is my family. They keep reminding me that my actions have a direct effect on them, and I know that. But it sounds like the gyms are ready to take on the task of making sure everything is safe. I’m more than happy to wear a mask while I work out. And we’ve been social distancing for six months now, we should have it down, right? I definitely want to go. What do you think? Do you think it’s safe to return to the gym? I know you were working out? Will you be going back? I’m looking forward to hearing what others say. I hope it will put my family at ease. Thanks Jaime ~ Joni

Jaime says she thinks the gyms are going to be safe. She said she thinks that’s why the Governor waited so long to reopen them, to make sure things were going to be safe. Obviously there’s never any guarantees, but if everyone does what they’re supposed to, Jaime says go for it!

What do you think? Let’s help Joni out.

