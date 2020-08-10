Social Dilemma: Are looks more important than chemistry when you meet someone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – – Monday’s TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen. It’s about relationships…Here’s her email:
Hi Jaime,
This is a true dilemma that I need help with…here it is.
On Saturday, I met a guy at Price Chopper, and I thought he was so good looking and nice. We were both being careful and staying our safe distance and had our masks on going down the aisle. I was bold enough to ask him for his number. He gave it to me. I felt like we had some great chemistry even though we only talked for less than 15 mins. We were texting all day, and I swear he was making me smile all afternoon.
We decided to go for a safe socially distanced walk at the Corning Preserve the next day. When we got to the Preserve, it started out great, then we figured since we were outside and staying six feet apart that we could take our masks off, and wow, I was in shock. His teeth were all jacked up, and he had this wispy mustache. He instantly went from a 9 to a 4 on the good looking scale. I was so distracted. The whole walk was a blur; it threw me off my game.
My friends think I am being shallow since we hit it off and I liked his personality. One friend said you can always get your teeth fixed and shave the mustache but finding someone with great chemistry is hard to come by. I’m not sure what to do.
He texted me the next day, saying he wants to see me again. I haven’t texted him back yet. I hate feeling like I’m being shallow but looks are also very important. Is there a way to get him to shave the mustache and possibly get him to think about getting his teeth fixed?
Am I a bad person for feeling this way?
Help me out Jaime.
Thanks,
-Maureen
Jaime says: Well, I have to say I’m with Maureen’s friends. I understand that looks are important, but I don’t think they’re so important that you throw away someone who you really like and had great chemistry with. Plus the more you like someone, the better looking they get. It’s just a fact of life. I say go out with him again.
What do you think? Let’s help Maureen out.
NEWS10 posted this story to our Facebook page, let us know what you think there or let Jaime from TRY know if she should go out with him again on the TRY Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES
- People rattled after earthquake felt in North Carolina causes significant damage
- Widespread damage reported in Chicago after night of looting
- Social Dilemma: Are looks more important than chemistry when you meet someone?
- Carlton Road in Clifton Park closed Monday morning due to downed power lines, pole
- Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season