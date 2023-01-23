CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The heavy, wet snow from our latest storm causing an ambulance to crash, downed lines, power outages and concern for tree limbs falling.

The storm has passed, and it left behind a blanket of wet, heavy snow throughout the entire Capital Region, wreaking havoc and endangering lives.

State police confirm three people had to be taken to the hospital around 7:45 Monday morning after their ambulance struck a box truck and then caught on fire. Road conditions kept the ambulance from stopping before the crash and it then went off the road into a ditch. State police do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor and said the driver was ticketed.

Executive Director for Malta-Stillwater EMS, Scott Skinner, says the two responders are now at home and on the mend. It remains unclear at this time the condition of the patient.

Accidents are not the only concern, as trees toppled under the weight of the heavy snow. One woman in Rensselaer had to be rescued after a large tree limb fell on top of her. NEWS10 was told her injuries are minor.

Tree Masters owner, John Davis, says there are things folks can look for and do to mitigate the dangers of falling trees and limbs during the winter storms.

“Maybe there’s some big trees, the limbs have gotten out too far; it’s almost like a leverage thing and the homeowners, once you explain it to them, they’ll see it,” said Davis.

“There is what we call bad clefts on trees it where it goes from one central leader splitting into two and sometimes when they swell out on the sides of them. You will see it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Davis.

Those trees also taking down power lines and causing widespread outages throughout the region. Patrick Stella with National Grid sending the following statement:



“National Grid has a few thousand customers out of power right now. We have additional contractors and staff on duty to respond to outages that have been caused by this winter weather. Most damage has been caused by heavy snow build up on trees and power lines. Broken branches and trees coming down on our lines have caused scattered outages across the greater Capital Region, especially where snow totals have been higher.”